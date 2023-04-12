Jacksonville, Pittsfield Among 19 Communities to Recieve Fake School Threat Calls Wednesday

Jacksonville was one of a reported 19 communities that received fake school threats today.

According to an announcement by the Illinois State Police late this afternoon, as of 3 pm, local law enforcement in 19 counties, totaling 21 calls, received threats directed towards schools.

State Police say responders in those areas have not located any actual threats as a result of these calls, and The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety.

Among the communities contacted with the swatting calls today were Jacksonville, Pittsfield, Springfield, Peoria, Decatur, and Chicago among others. No smaller districts in the WLDS/WEAI broadcast area received these calls according to the list provided by the Illinois State Police this afternoon.

State Police Officials are asking for law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.

According to the report, communities in Illinois, and across the country, are experiencing what is referred to as swatting – dangerous and illegal fake calls about an active shooter situation, typically at a school.

State Police say that while state and national intelligence agencies have seen a pattern of these fake calls, each call is taken seriously.