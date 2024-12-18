Jacksonville, Pittsfield Long-Term Care Facilities Receive Violation Citations from IDPH

Two Jacksonville long-term care facilities and another from Pittsfield appeared on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s list of 3rd Quarter nursing home violations.

Overall, there were 312 violations recorded during the four-month period.

The Grove Health & Rehab Center in Jacksonville was cited for a Type B violation for allegedly failing to meet comprehensive resident care plans on multiple occasions that were documented between April and July. According to the report, call lights were not answered and appropriate assistance was not provided to certain residence suffering from incontinence. The facility was fined a total of $2,200.

Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation also received a Type B violation for also failing to meet residents comprehensive care plans. According to the report, a resident who required oxygen was found to be completely out for nearly 24 hours, while other procedures of care pertaining to oxygen levels and therapy were not followed properly. The facility was fined a total of $2,200.

Pittsfield Manor also received a Type B violation. They also were reported to have failed to meet a resident care plan who was diagnosed with dementia with agitation and anxiety. The resident was said to have become physical with both staff and other residents. The facility also was fined a total of $2,200.

The reports also say that each facility had implemented remediation plans and mandated training or retraining on procedures.