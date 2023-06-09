Jacksonville Police Arrest 4 in Connection to Street Brawl From Saturday On City’s North Side

A still of the video provided by sources of the brawl that occurred on Saturday evening in the 800 block of Hackett Avenue.

Four people have been arrested in connection to a large street fight on the city’s north side from Saturday.

The initial fight was called in to Jacksonville Police at 8:37PM Saturday in the 800 block of Hackett Avenue saying 6 people were involved. Police initially cited 46-year old Jerry L. Lacy of the 1000 block of Hackett Avenue and 20-year old Bryer A. Casson of the 900 block of Hackett Avenue for city ordinance violations for fighting in public. Both were released upon their own recognizance.

Jacksonville Police Investigations continued an investigation into the fight. The fight was taken on video by several bystanders and later turned into police and shared to several social media platforms.

Jacksonville Police arrested Casson along with 39-year old Michael A. Conkrite and 41-year old Angel L. Ater of the 900 block of Hackett Avenue yesterday evening. All three have been cited for mob action in the case. They remain lodged at the Morgan County Jail.

Police also arrested Lacy yesterday. Police reports say, which is not indicated in the video that has been shared to social media, that Lacy allegedly brandished a knife at one of the members of the group in the fight. Lacy has been cited for aggravated assault. He has since posted bond and been released from the Morgan County Jail.