Jacksonville Police Arrest Alleged Suspect in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case

Jacksonville Police arrested a wanted individual in connection to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month.

Jacksonville Police Detectives arrested 21 year old Yanni M. Armstrong of the 900 block of North Clay Avenue at the Jacksonville Police Department at approximately 9AM this morning. Armstrong had a previous warrant out for possession of stolen property. Armstrong was also questioned about an incident in South Jacksonville that occurred on Sunday, December 11th.

According to a South Jacksonville Police Report at the time, at approximately 1AM on Dec. 11th a female complainant told police dispatch that two individuals known to her came into her home without force in the 1500 block of South Clay Avenue. Upon entry, the complainant said one of the subjects displayed a handgun and demanded all of her money. The subjects then fled the area. Warrants were issued for the suspects described to police.

Armstrong has been cited for alleged armed robbery in connection to the case and is currently being held on bond at the Morgan County Jail.