Jacksonville Police Arrest Man After Chase with Mini Bike

By Benjamin Cox on May 3, 2024 at 11:29am

Jacksonville Police arrested a man after he allegedly refused to pull over while riding a mini bike on city streets.

A Jacksonville officer attempted to make a stop on a man riding a mini bike in the city’s northeast end around 6:30PM Thursday, but the mini bike rider allegedly refused to stop. Multiple units were eventually able to get the mini bike stopped near the intersection of Farrell and Doolin Avenue.

After the stop, officers arrested the rider, 21-year old Carnell J. McGee of the 200 block of Sandusky for aggravated fleeing or eluding police, two counts of disobeying a traffic control device, and illegal operation of an ATV on a public highway.

McGee was later released with a notice to appear in Morgan County Circuit Court.