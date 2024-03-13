Jacksonville Police Arrest Man In Connection to Alleged Vehicle Arson

Jacksonville Police arrested a Jacksonville man today for allegedly setting fire to a car last week.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, around 4AM on Tuesday, March 5th officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 200 block of East Beecher Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle parked on the street with flames visible on the interior of the vehicle. Officers were able to extinguish the fire; and while speaking with the owner of the vehicle, was told the vehicle was operable and they believed the fire to be intentionally set.

Upon further investigation of the incident by the Jacksonville Police Investigations Unit, a suspect was identified today. Officers took 43-year old David E. Harper of the 200 block of South West Street into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.