Jacksonville Police arrest Missouri man on out-of-state warrant after shutdown of Clay & State

Jacksonville Police arrested a Missouri man inside of a home on Tuesday after shutting down East State Street and Clay Avenue.

According to a Jacksonville Police press release, on Friday, August 29th, the police department received information from the Mexico, Missouri Police Department that Montrel I. Burton, 33, was wanted on warrants in the State of Missouri for first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities believed that Burton had traveled to and was staying in Jacksonville.

Officers are said to have located Burton in a vehicle at approximately 11 o’clock this morning near East State and Clay Avenue. Before officers could execute a traffic stop, it is said that Burton exited a vehicle and entered a residence at 356 East State Street. Patrol officers then surrounded the home and cordoned off the two streets. The Morgan County Health Department shut down operations for the remainder of the day a short time later. Our Saviour Grade School was placed on hard lockdown. Routt Catholic High School was placed on soft lockdown as a part of a response to the incident.

Once the Jacksonville Special Response Team was on scene, contact was made with Burton inside the home. He said to have exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Burton is being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility pending extradition to Mexico, Missouri.