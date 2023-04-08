Jacksonville Police Arrest Parole Absconder After Domestic Call

Jacksonville Police arrested a man absconding from parole this morning after a domestic disturbance.

Jacksonville Police were called at 6:52AM to an apartment in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. The caller said that a parolee was in their apartment attempting to take their 18-year old daughter to traffic her. The caller also said that the parolee was high on crack cocaine. Upon arrival to the apartment, the occupants said there was no disturbance.

At 7:08AM police initiated a vehicle check in the 1000 block of West Morton Avenue on a vehicle that contained one of the occupants from the previous call. Police took into custody 43-year old Christopher J. Shea of Dunlap for a parole violation from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to the IDOC website, Shea was considered an absconder for not reporting to parole officers. Shea was sentenced to 20 years in prison on an aggravated robbery with a firearm in 2014. According to a Peoria Journal Star article from that time, Shea held up a Marathon gas station in Peoria in August 2013 and then was arrested while in possession of a stolen vehicle a month later. Day-for-day credit applied in Shea’s case and he was released from prison earlier this year.

Shea is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.