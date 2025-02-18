Jacksonville Police Arrests for Feb. 17

Jacksonville Police arrested a homeless man yesterday after he allegedly stole someone’s car.

Officers were initially called to the 600 block of North West Street for an auto theft around 6:30AM yesterday. Officers later located the vehicle along with a wanted person in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 11:45AM. 19-year old Tyler C. Hilliard was cited on Morgan County warrants for aggravated battery and mob action in connection to an ongoing investigation. Hilliard was also cited for theft over $500 in the stolen car incident. The vehicle was returned to it owner. Hilliard remains held at the Morgan County Jail.

Jacksonville Police arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident from early January.

Officers responded to the North Main Circle K on the evening of January 2nd after an employee said that a man had entered the store and threatened to shoot up the place. A short time later officers received a report of shots fired in the 800 block of North Church Street just a few blocks away. At approximately 12:45 yesterday afternoon, officers arrested 21-year old Steven J. Green, listed as homeless, at the Super 8 Motel in the 1000 block of West Morton Avenue in connection to that January 2nd investigation for aggravated discharge of a firearm. Green is currently held at the Morgan County Jail.

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman early this morning after a month-long investigation into fraudulent purchases on an allegedly stolen debit card.

The victim originally reported to police on January 3rd that their stolen debit card had multiple unauthorized purchases at multiple businesses in the Jacksonville area. The investigation eventually provided a person of interest in the case. At approximately 2:11 this morning, officers stopped a woman in front of Charlie’s Coffee & Cones in the 100 block of West Lafayette in connection to the case. 27-year old Mikayla N. Weatherby of the 1100 block of Allen Avenue was taken into custody for possession of a lost or stolen debit and/or credit card in connection to the January 3rd case. She has since been released with a notice to appear in court.