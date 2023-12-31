Jacksonville Police Beat for Dec. 30th

Jacksonville Police made the following arrests yesterday.

24-year old Corey W. Karr of the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue was arrested at 2:35AM Saturday in the 300 block of Brookside Drive after a caller requested a welfare check. Karr was cited on a McLean County failure to appear warrant for criminal damage to property. He was later released with a notice to appear.

35-year old Roger P. McFarlane of the 800 block of Freedman Street was arrested at 11:14AM Saturday in the 100 block of West Walnut Street after an officer-iniated person stop. McFarlane was wanted on a Morgan County failure to appear warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. He has since been released with a notice to appear.

Jacksonville Police responded to the Beecher Hi Rise Apartments in the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue at 1:38PM Saturday after a female caller reported a male standing outside of her apartment door threatening her. Upon arrival, officers located the disturbance and arrested 46-year old Jerome L. Greer, listed as homeless, on a State of Missouri parole warrant violation. He remains held at the Morgan County Jail.

41-year old Krystal L. Prillmayer of the 100 block of Richards Street was arrested in that vicinity at 8:18PM Saturday on an officer’s attempt to locate a wanted subject. Prillmayer was wanted on a Morgan County failure to appear warrant for contempt of court. She has since been released with a notice to appear.

Jacksonville Police responded to a physical disturbance at an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Clay Avenue at 10:13PM Saturday. Upon arrival and after further investigation, officers arrested 23-year old Dawson T. Greene of that vicinity for battery after he allegedly struck another individual in the face during an argument. He was later released with a notice to appear.