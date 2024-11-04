Jacksonville Police Have Busy Halloween Holiday

It wasn’t a peaceful trick-or-treating Halloween season in Jacksonville this year. Jacksonville Police arrested multiple people over the two nights of trick-or-treating in the city.

On Wednesday night, two teenage girls were cited in the 1200 block of West State Street for a fist fight around 7:15PM. Both juveniles were released to parents with notices to appear.

There was also a minor fender-bender at West State and North Webster Wednesday at approximately 7:35PM after one vehicle attempted to back out of a crosswalk. No vehicles were towed, no citations were issued, and no injuries were reported. A second fender-bender involved a parked vehicle in the 700 block of West State approximately 45 minutes later. No injuries or citations were recorded.

Thursday night at approximately 8:15PM Jacksonville Police responded to the 200 block of Richards Street for a large brawl. Two juveniles, 36-year old Michelle N. Barnes listed as homeless, 30-year old Marquesha D.R. Rattler of the 200 block of East Richards, 27-year old Tatiana A. Trumbo of the 600 block of North Main, 32-year old Angel D. Barnes of the 600 block of South Fayette, 48-year old Angela D. Lomelino of the 400 block of South Main, and 29-year old Christin A. Sanders of the 500 block of North Webster were all cited for disorderly conduct for fighting. According to the police report, some people were using sticks in the fight. Sanders was eventually arrested during the incident for obstructing a peace officer after police say she refused to comply with lawful commands. She was later released with a notice to appear in court.

At approximately 8:25PM Thursday, Jacksonville Police responded to Caldwell and West State where a juvenile subject reported being jumped by two other juvenile subjects dressed in all black clothing. The case remains under investigation.

At approximately 8:45PM Thursday, Jacksonville officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Caldwell Street after a vehicle backed up in an attempt to get out of the way of northbound traffic during trick-or-treating.

Jacksonville Police were then called to the Eastlawn Apartments in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue at 10:10PM Thursday for another fist fight. Upon arrival, officers separated the parties and cited 43-year old Shayne J. Savage and 51-year old Chaton D. Slater both of that vicinity were cited with city ordinance violations for disorderly conduct.

Ten minutes later, officers were called to Don’s Place in downtown Jacksonville for a disturbance inside the bar. Upon arrival, officers located and arrested 39-year old James E. Havens, listed as homeless, for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest after he refused to comply with officer commands and struggle with officers. He was later released with a notice to appear in court.