Jacksonville Police Investigate Report of Gunshot Heard Late Tuesday

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 19, 2023 at 4:46pm

Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of a possible shot-fired incident last night.

Police responded to the vicinity of West Lafayette and North Pine Street at approximately 9:15 pm after a caller to West Central Joint Dispatch told dispatchers they had heard what sounded like a single shot from a high caliber handgun near Pine Street.

According to the report, during the course of the initial investigation, one person was detained for obstructing an investigation during a disturbance in the 800 block of West Lafayette Avenue.

No arrest was made and the report of a gunshot remains under investigation.