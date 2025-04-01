Jacksonville Police Investigating a Carjacking

Jacksonville police are investigating a report of armed robbery that allegedly occurred about 7 last night in the parking lot of Aldi’s.

Police says an unknown male stole the victim’s vehicle and used a knife to threaten the victim. Police says the victim suffered a minor injury in the incident and was treated at the scene.

The suspect was last seen southbound on South Main.

A short time late, several 911 calls were dispatched in the Springfield area in reference to a reckless driver. Southern View police tried to stop the stolen vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

Jacksonville police were notified when the victim’s vehicle was involved in an accident in the area of 4th Street and Stanford Avenue in Springfield.

The driver fled the scene on foot, and remains at large. The vehicle was recovered. There were injuries to others in the accident.

Jacksonville police are working with Springfield police on the case. Any information regarding the incident can be shared by calling the Jacksonville police department or Crimestoppers at 479-4630.

