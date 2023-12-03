Jacksonville Police Investigating Friday Night Home Invasion, Vehicle Theft

Jacksonville Police are investigating a Friday night home invasion and vehicle theft.

Officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of South West Street just after 7:15 Saturday morning. The resident of the home advised that between 9:30PM Friday and 6:30AM Saturday the home had been burglarized, with a number of items taken by unknown individuals.

The suspects also allegedly took the resident’s truck from the premises. No vehicle description was given in police reports.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have further information, please contact Jacksonville Police Investigations at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.