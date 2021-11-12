Jacksonville Police Investigating Multiple Fleeing/Eluding Incidents in Stolen Vehicle Cases

Jacksonville Police have two separate incidents they are investigating in which drivers of alleged stolen vehicles have fled from police.

On Wednesday at 8:39PM, police received a call to the 900 block of West Morton Avenue of a vehicle being stolen. A few minutes later, the vehicle was spotted by a patrol officer in the 900 block of South Clay Avenue and police attempted to complete a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. At 9:43PM, police later found the vehicle abandoned in an alleyway. No further information about the vehicle or alleged thief have been released at this time.

Last night at 11:14PM, police attempted a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle from Meredosia in the 1000 block of Doolin Avenue. The driver failed to stop for the officer who had activated his emergency lights, jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot. The unoccupied vehicle continued with no driver and struck a mailbox at a residence located at 1047 Doolin Avenue before coming to a stop. The stolen vehicle was eventually returned to the victim.

Both incidents remain under further investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or call Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.