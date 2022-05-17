Jacksonville Police Investigating Overnight Drive-By Shooting

By Benjamin Cox on May 17, 2022 at 11:51am

Jacksonville Police are investigating an overnight shots fired incident.

Police were called to a residence in the 600 block of North East Street at 12:47 this morning. The complainant told police several shots were fired at their residence with people inside.

No injuries were reported. No further information is available. The incident remains under investigation.

Jacksonville Police advise anyone with further information to call 217-479-4630 or call Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-243-7300.