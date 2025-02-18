Jacksonville Police Investigating Pair of Break-Ins to Vehicles

Jacksonville Police are investigating two vehicle break-ins reported yesterday.

The first report came from the 500 block of West State Street. The complainant said that sometime between 7PM on Sunday and 7AM on Monday someone entered their vehicle and removed several items.

The second report came from a trailer that was broken into in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue at some point over the weekend. The complainant reported several items missing from the trailer.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, call Jacksonville Police investigations at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.