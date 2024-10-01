Jacksonville Police Investigating Pair of Break-Ins

Jacksonville Police are investigating a pair of breaking and entering cases from Monday.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Stratford Lane just after 3:30 yesterday afternoon for a U-Haul trailer that had been pried open. The complainant told police that the trailer that was sitting in his back yard was broken into after two subjects received an eviction notice. No further information about any items taken or the incident was made available in police reports.

The second call came from a burglary alarm at Charlie’s 19th Hole alerted police just before 8:30 last night. Upon arrival, officers say they found forced entry into one of the buildings on the property in the 300 block Holkenbrink Drive.

If you have any information about either of these cases, contact the Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630 or the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300 or leave an anonymous tip on their Facebook page or website.