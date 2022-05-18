Jacksonville Police Investigating Rash of Criminal Damage to Vehicle Incidents

Jacksonville Police are investigating several complaints of car windows being damaged throughout the city last night.

The first report came at 9:30PM from the 700 block of West Beecher Avenue. The complainant advised police that someone had thrown a rock shattering their back window in their car within the last half hour.

A second report came into dispatch at 11:13PM from the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue, with the complainant reporting someone had damaged the back window to their vehicle.

A third report came in shortly after midnight from the Turner Hi-Rise parking lot in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard. The complainant said they had gone outside and found their windows of their vehicle had been damaged.

A final report came in at 2:39 this morning, with the caller saying that someone had damaged a window to their vehicle within the last ten minutes in the 700 block of North East Street.

If you have any information about these incidents, please call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.