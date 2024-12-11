Jacksonville Police Locate Two Dead Bodies at Homes on South East Street

Jacksonville Police are investigating two suspicious deaths on the city’s south side.

According to a Jacksonville Police Department press release, at approximately 7AM this morning, officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of South East Street in reference to a subject who was unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers located the unresponsive subject, who police say had sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jacksonville Police Investigators began looking into the matter as a suspicious death. The investigation led officers to a separate residence in the 1200 block of South East Street where a second deceased subject was located.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Police officials say that it is believed to be an isolated incident and there are no active threats to the community.

The identities of the subjects are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is being handled by members of the Jacksonville Police, Illinois State Police, the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office along with assistance from the South Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be released as soon as it’s made available.