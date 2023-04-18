Jacksonville Police Looking For Stolen Motorcycle

Jacksonville Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a stolen motorcycle.

Officers received a report of a stolen 2022 blue Honda Grom from outside of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Diamond Street today. The owners told police that unknown subjects took the bike between 7PM Sunday night and 9AM Monday morning. The approximate value of the motorcycle is around $4,000.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the motorcycle, you call Jacksonville Police directly at 217-479-4630, or you can leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300 or text a tip to CRIMES (the number 274637). The first word of the text tip must be “PAYOUT.”