Jacksonville Police Make Arrest In Connection To A Shots Fired Incident From Sunday

Jacksonville Police arrested an individual yesterday afternoon in connection to a shots fired incident in the city’s northwest end.

22 year old Deante J. Overton of the 400 block of West College Avenue was arrested without incident in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of West Morton Avenue at 12:14PM yesterday for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say that Overton was the suspect connected to a shot fired incident that occurred at 10:23AM Sunday at a residence in the 800 block of West Railroad Street.

On Sunday morning, a complainant reported to police that a neighbor came to their door claiming they had been shot. Upon arrival, police had determined that a firearm had been discharged inside of a residence. No one was hit by gunfire and no one was injured in the incident.

Overton currently remains lodged without bond at the Morgan County Jail this morning.