Jacksonville Police report multiple arrests, citations involving homeless woman overnight

Jacksonville Police arrested and cited a homeless woman multiple times late Friday and early Saturday following a series of disturbances and trespassing complaints, according to police reports.

Michelle N. Barnes, 37, was first arrested at 6:59 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a verbal disturbance at an apartment building in the 700 block of East Douglas Avenue. Police said Barnes had previously been served a letter barring her from the property and was arrested for criminal trespass to real property. She was later released with a notice to appear in court.

Police were called back to the same location at 7:53 p.m., where Barnes was again arrested for criminal trespass under similar circumstances and released with another notice to appear.

At 8:48 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Jacksonville AmVets Post 100, 210 East Court Street. Barnes was cited for disorderly conduct, served with a letter of no trespass to the business, and released.

Shortly after midnight at 12:46 a.m. , police were called to the West Morgan Depot, where employees reported an unwanted person inside the tavern. Officers located Barnes, cited her for disorderly conduct, served her with a no-trespass notice, and released her.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., police again responded to the apartment complex in the 700 block of East Douglas Avenue at the request of a resident. Barnes was cited for criminal trespass to property and released with a notice to appear in court.