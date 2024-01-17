Jacksonville Police Respond to Three Weather-Related Crashes on Tuesday

Members of the Jacksonville Fire Department assess damage and clean up after an SUV collided with the front of the Highlander Laundromat on Mound Avenue yesterday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident (Jeremy Coumbes)

The Jacksonville Police Department and area first responders were called to three separate traffic crashes from 2-4PM yesterday.

Jacksonville Police were called to the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue just before 2PM after a caller reported a vehicle vs. pole collision. Upon arrival, police say they discovered that a red truck driven by 72-year old Mikle O. Siere, Sr. of Virginia, IL had been traveling in the parking lot of Wal-mart and struck a stop sign after sliding on slick pavement. The truck received disabling damage to the front driver’s side and the pole was heavily damaged from the collision. No citations and no injuries were reported. The truck was towed from the scene.

One person was injured after a two-vehicle collision in the 1100 block of North Diamond yesterday afternoon. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS received a report of the two-vehicle crash at around 2:45 yesterday. According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 43-year old Demond L. Harris of the 800 block of North Church Street lost control and struck a vehicle driven by 32-year old Sergio O. Pimentel of Chicago. A passenger in Harris’ vehicle, 21-year old Jayden C. Reese of the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Harris’ vehicle was towed from the scene for disabling damage. Harris was later cited for driving too fast for conditions.

No one was injured when a vehicle went through the front of a laundromat yesterday afternoon. Jacksonville Police were paged for a vehicle vs. building crash in the 1600 block of West Mound Avenue at the Highlander Laundromat just before 3:30PM. According to a police report, a black SUV driven by 66-year old Dawn A. Lear of Chapin lurched forward over the curb at the laundromat and struck the building, going through the wall leaving a hole. The SUV sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.