Jacksonville Police Respond To Two Separate Vehicle Collisions Within Minutes on Saturday

Jacksonville Police responded to two separate traffic crashes on Saturday morning that occurred within minutes of one another in different parts of town.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 10AM Saturday to the 500 block of East Morton Avenue after a caller advised their vehicle had just been struck.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 22-year old Passionette M. Gladney of the 200 block of Howe Street was traveling eastbound in the inside lane in the 500 block of East Morton Avenue when, at the same time, a vehicle driven by 27-year old Aaron M. Morrman of the 1100 block of North Diamond Street was traveling eastbound in the same location in the outside lane. While attempting to merge into the inside lane, Morrman’s vehicle allegedly struck and damaged the rear passenger side quarter panel and back bumper of Gladney’s vehicle.

No tows were needed. No injuries were reported. Morrman was later cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage.

Approximately 5 minutes later, Jacksonville Police responded to a second two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South East Street and East Michigan Avenue.

According to a report in that case, a vehicle driven by 84-year old Martha M. Sibley of the 300 block of Laurel Drive was struck in the front driver’s side quarter panel after a vehicle driven by 50-year old Jenny J. Woods of the 1600 block of South East Street allegedly proceeded into the intersection.

No injuries were reported. Sibley’s vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. Woods was later cited for failure to yield at an intersection.