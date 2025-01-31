Jacksonville Police Reveal Information Behind Shots Fired Incident from Jan. 25

Jacksonville Police have released some results of an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired behind a downtown tavern on Saturday, January 25th.

According to a press release this morning, at approximately 11PM Saturday, January 25th officers responded to the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of South Sandy Street, located behind the West Morgan Depot, for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers observed a large disturbance involving multiple subjects. Further investigation revealed a fight had broken out in the parking lot in which a subject had fired a handgun near the crowd of people. While attempting to break up the fight and make an arrest, a Jacksonville Police officer was injured requiring medical attention.

Officers from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, South Jacksonville Police Department, and Illinois State Police assisted with the incident along with the Morgan County State’s Attorney.

An investigation of the incident led to multiple arrests of the following persons over the

next few days:

22-year old Deirrea A. Burton of the 800 block of North Main Street was cited for mob action, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting and obstructing a peace officer on Sunday. She has since been released.

30-year old Marcquila S. Harris of the 500 block of Cherry Street was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm on Monday. She is currently being held pending a pretrial detention hearing

21-year old Monaezia S. McGee was cited for mob action on Monday afternoon. She has since been released.

The investigation into the incident remains open. If you have further information, contact Jacksonville Police’s Investigations Division at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.