Jacksonville Police Searching For Clues in Stolen Vehicle Incident

Jacksonville Police Detectives are searching for clues after a stolen vehicle was found upended in Mauvaisterre Creek this morning.

Jacksonville Police received a report from a worker at Reynolds Consumer Products in the 500 block of East Superior Avenue at 6:13AM Saturday saying their Jeep Compass had been stolen off of the company’s parking lot during their shift overnight. The vehicle was listed as stolen and police began searching for its whereabouts.

At 11:31AM Saturday, police located the vehicle in Mauvaisterre Creek in the 100 block of South Johnson Street. According to a police report, the unidentified driver who had allegedly taken the vehicle had been traveling northbound on Johnson Street near Routt Street, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into the creek.

The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage estimated at over $1,000.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and has not been identified.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident to submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”

You may also call the Jacksonville Police Department directly at 217-479-4630.