Jacksonville Police Seek Info on Hit and Run

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation in a recent Hit & Run incident.

At approximately midnight on Tuesday, February 1st, officers were called to the 200 block of East Chambers Street where a parked vehicle had been struck by another vehicle. According to police, a dark-colored Chrysler Minivan was seen fleeing the scene westbound on Chambers.

Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”