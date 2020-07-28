Jacksonville Ponderosa Shutters, Property For Sale, Auction Of Assets This Week

Jacksonville’s Ponderosa has reached the end of the trail. The Journal-Courier reports today that the buffet and steakhouse has permanently closed its doors because of COVID-19. The 1001 West Morton Avenue location is currently up for sale and listed with Re/Max Commercial Real Estate with an asking price of over $1 million. Local Re/Max Realtor Scott Eoff is listed as the contact for the property. According to the listing on remaxcommercial.com, the property has been listed for 27 days.

The Journal-Courier reports that Tom Walsh, an auctioneer at Aumann Auctions in Springfield, was hired to liquidate the property’s assets. An auction will take place this week to sell kitchen equipment and other items from the business with bids closing on the Aumann Auctions website on Wednesday at 7PM. The equipment will be sold to the highest bidder and must be picked up Friday, with the property being vacated by August 1st.

According to the steakhouse chains’ website, a Vandalia location is the only remaining Ponderosa in the state of Illinois.