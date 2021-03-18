Jacksonville Precinct Moving Ahead of April Consolidated Election

A Jacksonville Polling Place is on the move ahead of the April 6th consolidated election in Morgan County.

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener announced today, Jacksonville Precinct 8 will now be housed just across the creek at The Crossing. Waggener says 8 may not be the only precinct making the move to the new location.

“Just wanting to let the voters of Precinct 8, who normally vote at the Turner Apartments, that precinct is now moving to the Crossing, which is the old Midland Farm and Home building just south of Turner.

It’s a great facility with lots of parking and we are very pleased that the Crossing is working with us to allow us to vote there. I look towards next spring to possibly moving Precincts 6 and 7 there as well.”

Waggener says a combination of some unforeseen circumstances during the primary election at the Turner High Rise complex, and options such as better parking at the Crossing facility is what lead to the change.

Waggener says so far, early voting for the consolidated election has been slow, however she says publications and candidate forums in the coming weeks should change that trend.

“It will probably pick up more as we get closer to the election. The Saturday of April 3rd we will be open for early voting from 9 am to 3 pm. And April 5th we will be in the office until 5 pm for early voting, otherwise, it’s normal office hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The Morgan County consolidated election will be held on Tuesday, April 6th.For more information about the election, where to vote, or how to register, contact the Morgan County Clerk’s Office at 217-243-8581.