Jacksonville Promise Scholarship Board Expands Benefits

The Jacksonville Promise Scholarship Program is expanding its benefits this year.

The program’s executive board has voted to increase its scholarship award to $3000 per year—and to give the awards for the first 3 years of college. They also removed the gradation of the award by years of residency in Morgan County. Now all students that graduated from any program in Morgan County, regardless of years residency, are eligible for a full award. The scholarship is paid directly to the college and can be used only to cover remaining tuition and fees after all other scholarships have been applied.

This last year the program supported 55 students.



The scholarships are available to any students that are full time and in their first 3 years of college here in Jacksonville. These new criteria apply to any students applying for this coming fall semester. To get an application, go to www.jacksonvillepromise.org or call 217-670-9371.