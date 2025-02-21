Jacksonville Promise Scholarship Expands Student Assistance Again

The Jacksonville Promise Scholarship program is expanding its support to students again.

The program’s board has voted to raise its scholarship award to $3,000 per year for the first two years and $4,200 per year for the last two years, providing eligible students with the opportunity to receive up to $14,400 over four years. The final two years of the scholarship are the noted increases. This is the first time a fourth year of financial aid will be offered by the program. Last year the program expanded to 3 years and $3,000 a year per student.

During the fall 2024 semester, Jacksonville Promise supported 99 students, and with this increased funding, the program hopes to expand its reach even further. The scholarship is exclusively available to students who remain in Jacksonville for their post-secondary education at Illinois College or Lincoln Land Community College.

To qualify, students must be full-time and attending college within Jacksonville. The new scholarship criteria will apply to students applying for the upcoming fall semester. The scholarship is paid directly to the student’s college and is designated to cover remaining tuition and fees after all other scholarships have been applied.

For more information or to apply, visit www.jacksonvillepromise.org or call 217-670-9371.