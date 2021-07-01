Jacksonville Promise Scholarships Expand To All of Morgan County

The Jacksonville Promise Scholarship Program has extended its boundaries to all of Morgan County. Students who are home-schooled or attend public or private schools in Jacksonville, Franklin, Meredosia-Chambersburg, Triopia, or Waverly are now eligible for the scholarship if they plan to attend Illinois College or Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville. In previous years, only students from Jacksonville schools qualified.

Applications for scholarships up to $3,750 are still being accepted for enrollment this fall. The program is entering its sixth year of supporting students who plan to study at Jacksonville-area colleges; honorees are typically recognized during a fall ceremony at the beginning of the academic year.

Scholarship awards are supported by grants, donations from businesses and individuals, and fundraising events held throughout the region. More than 100 local students have received the Jacksonville Promise award for tuition and expenses. Information about donating and the scholarship application can be found on the Jacksonville Promise website.