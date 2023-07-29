Jacksonville Public Library Closing Out Summer Reading Program With Trip to Wonderland

Students in the Jacksonville area who went down the rabbit hole with summer reading will get to celebrate with a special tea party today.

The Jacksonville Public Library is celebrating its summer readers this morning with a visit to Alice in Wonderland. Head Librarian Jake Magnuson says that the party has a number of things to enjoy: “We’re going to have games, snacks, face painting, all sorts of fun stuff going on, hopefully without the heat. It’s going to be a good time. We had a great summer reading program with lots of good attendance for the programs we’ve been putting on throughout the summer. We are excited to kind of wrap everything up and get ready for back to school.”

The party starts with the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire Cat at 10AM. Those who participated in the summer reading program will be entered into a special drawing for various prizes. Winners must be present to win, with the drawing starting at 11AM.

The Jacksonville Public Library is located at 201 West College Avenue.