Jacksonville Public Library Hosting Music Under the Dome, Solar Eclipse Party This Week

The Jacksonville Public Library has a busy week ahead.

The next to last Music Under the Dome Concert will be held this Sunday at 4PM. Head Librarian Jake Magnusson says Alex Malaimare, Barbara Hedlund, and Tatiana Shustova, music professors from Millikin University will be visiting from Decatur: “They will be performing in a violin, cello, and piano trio. Then, later in the month, we will be hosting Nichol DelGiorno from Illinois College playing on some sort of portable organ. I’m not really sure what it is, but it should be good.”

Then, the library will get in on the Solar Eclipse mania with a watch party with activities starting at 12:30 on Monday, April 8th: “We know that schools are going to be out of session or letting out early, so we are going to be hosting weather permitting, some activities out in the back green space. We are going to have a viewing party. We’ve got eclipse glasses and some other viewers we will hand out as supplies last. We will hopefully get to see something that we won’t get to see again for another 20 years or so. I know it may feel like it’s old hat because we had an eclipse about 5 years ago or so. It’s still something that’s pretty amazing that we’re not going to get to see again for awhile.”

The eclipse viewers are available at the library currently. Stop by and pick them up as soon as possible as supplies are limited.

For more information on both events visit jaxpl.org or call 217-243-5435.