Jacksonville Public Library Hosting Scams & Identity Theft Information Workshop Tonight

The Jacksonville Public Library is hoping to educate the public about common consumer fraud and identity theft problems in a special program tonight

Adult Services Librarian Ali Jones says there will be an informative presentation on common scams, fraud, and identity theft tomorrow night at the library: “We should have a representative from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for their Community Outreach team for this presentation tonight on common scams and identity theft. It’s going to start at 6PM. We are going to be learning about different types of scams, how to recognize different scams that might happen in relation to your identity, how to prevent identity theft, how to set up fraud alerts, and how to report scams – all of those kinds of things.”

There is no cost and no need to register to attend. The event will be held in the community room. Jones says more programs much like this are coming to the library in the next few months: “Something that I am attempting to do is look for more programs much like this one. I did reach out to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to find out what kind of programs they can do. This is just one that we are planning to do at this time. We are going to hopefully set some more in place in the future. I have been in contact with the Alzheimer’s Association, and we’re going to be putting on an informative program on Alzheimer’s and dementia, recognizing the early warning signs in September. I am working to get more programming much like this one tonight into the library for our patrons.”

For more information about Adult Services at the Jacksonville Public Library call 217-243-5435 extension 235 or email Ali Jones at ajones@jaxpl.org.