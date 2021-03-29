Jacksonville Public Library Returning to Normal Business Hours

By Jeremy Coumbes on March 29, 2021 at 3:47pm

The Jacksonville Public Library is getting closer to a pre-pandemic normal.

Library Director Chris Ashmore announced this morning that beginning Thursday, April 1st, the Jacksonville Public Library will be returning to its normal business hours.

The library will again be open Monday-Thursday 9 AM to 9 PM; Friday 9 AM to 6 PM; Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM; and Sunday 12 to 4 PM.

Ashmore says also beginning Thursday, the library will be eliminating the Seniors Only Hour from 9 to 10 am. He says all patrons will be welcome any hours the library is open.

The Jacksonville Public Library will continue to follow state health guidelines with enforcing the wearing of masks, six-feet social distancing and capacity limits.