Jacksonville Public Library Summer Reading Program Registration Under Way

The Jacksonville Public Library is gearing up for it’s youth summer reading program.

Head Librarian Jake Magnuson says that the opening party is coming up in just a few weeks: “Youth services librarians have been working hard the past several months…more than that probably. The Summer Reading opening party is on June 13th. We have got a lot of activities, and crafts, and programs, and all sorts of stuff planned.”

Magnuson says it’s an easy process to get signed up: “It’s open to any kid in our service area…maybe even beyond that. I’m not sure exactly. We’ve got sign-up sheets at the library. Basically, parents will just enter their child’s information and get them signed up. You will get a little packet of information, a log to keep track of all of your reading, and off you go. You’ll get a calendar with all of the events also.”

The theme of this year’s reading program is “Hit the Spellbooks.” Magnuson says that summer reading is a great way to prepare kids for school in the Fall all the while keeping things fun.

For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Courtney Langdon at 217-243-5435 ext. 2228 or email her at clangdon@jaxpl.org.