Jacksonville Public Library West Patio Rehab Starts Aug. 15

Entry into the Jacksonville Public Library will be disrupted somewhat due to an upcoming construction project.

The West side entrance will be closed starting Monday, August 15th. The project is replacing the west side patio.

The North, front entrance on College Avenue will remain open to the public. In an announcement on the Library’s Facebook page today, Library staff will help anyone who is unable to negotiate the front steps by offering to guide them through the East side ground floor Staff entrance.

Library staff say they will also continue to deliver items to patrons unable to venture from their places of residence or they will be happy to run items out to your vehicle.

For more information, call 217-243-5435.