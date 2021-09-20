Jacksonville Public Library Will Soon Announce The Return of Music Performances

The Jacksonville Public Library appears on the verge of bringing back live music concerts next month.

Head Librarian Chris Ashmore says he’s one concert away from officially announcing the return of music performances at the library after over a year off due to COVID: “I’ve got it planned. I’m one concert away from publishing a brochure. I’m planning on doing a 2021-2022 season, which would start in October of this year and run through May [2022]. This was all started in the planning stages when it looked like everything was great and before masks came back. We are still planning on it unless something stops it at this point. We will probably let the performer be mask-less, especially if they have to sing. There hasn’t been any restrictions on capacity size yet, so I’ve got 4 of the 5 concerts I want to schedule on the schedule. Hopefully by the end of the month, I will have them all out, but we’ve got people coming in October, November, January and March. I’d like to have a 5th concert before I get it out there, but we are bringing it back. People like it. We might not have big crowds. I know it’s a slightly older crowd sometimes on Sunday afternoons. They might be more hesitant, I understand, but we are going to provide them [again].”

We will provide more information on the schedule once it becomes available.