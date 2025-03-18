Jacksonville Public Library Wrapping Up Busy March; Still Accepting Author of the Year Entries

The Jacksonville Public Library has a plethora of free events to wrap up the month of March.

Head Librarian Jake Magnusson says that a wide scope of literature will be covered over the next two weeks: “We have an author talk with J.D. Proffitt on March 19th. At the end of March, on the 26th we will have Robert Seufert and Sherri Mitchell doing ‘Poetical Treasures of the British Isles.’ It’s always a good time to have those two here. They have put on Halloween programs and holiday programs in the past. They really get into it and draw a really good crowd. Everybody has a really good time.”

Adult Services Librarian Ali Jones says that the start time for the J.D. Proffitt presentation on Wednesday, March 19th has changed to 7PM. Proffitt, will describe his journey into publishing novels, an adventure which began twenty years ago when he studied the art of writing historical fiction. Proffitt has another novel slated for release by the end of this year.

Magnusson says there is still time to submit to the annual Author of the Year contest. Residents of Morgan County 16 years of age or older are encouraged to enter two categories: “There are entry forms here at the library and at Our Town Bookstore. We encourage anybody who has interest in writing either poetry or prose to submit something. There are cash prizes. There is always a fun turnout to see what sort of talent we have in the area.”

Entries are due on March 28th with winners for the contest being announced on April 24th. For more information on upcoming events or the Author of the Year contest visit jaxpl.org or call 217-243-5435.

