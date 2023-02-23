Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation Announces ‘200 for 200’ Fundraising Campaign

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation is putting a new twist on its annual fundraising in celebration of Jacksonville’s bicentennial.

In a press release yesterday, the public school’s foundation says that at their February 14th meeting, the board of directors approved and has announced the new “200 for 200” campaign. Designed to be tied to the celebration of Jacksonville’s 200th anniversary, the campaign is slated to begin in mid-April and will run for three years – 2023 through 2025. The goal will be to enlist 200 separate donors to commit to donations of at least $200 for each year of the campaign.

Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Leslie DeFrates said in the press release that the bicentennial created a specific window of opportunity to celebrate Jacksonville’s public schools and its history of supporting public education in the city’s history.

The “200 for 200” Campaign will replace the Believe in Education Raffle Drawing that has been existence for over a decade. According to the release, funds raised in the “200 for 200” campaign will still directly benefit District #117’s programs, students, and educators.