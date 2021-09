The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation is canceling the 5K Run/Walk for Education scheduled for this Friday, September 18th due to unforeseen circumstances.

All participants will be contacted and registration fees will be returned. Thanks to generous sponsors, the Foundation will still be able to award teacher grants to District 117 teachers this year.

If you have any questions, contact Amy Albers at the Jacksonville Schools Foundation Office at 217-243-9411 extension 1133.