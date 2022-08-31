Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation Receives $1,000 For Their Student Supplies Program

Nikki Henry Whalen, Sales Executive of Dimond Bros. Insurance, LLC (left) and Leslie DeFrates, Executive Director of Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation (right)

Dimond Brothers Insurance of Jacksonville in partnership with IMT Insurance has made a donation to the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation.

IMT recently announced its list of 53 Community Contest winners, and the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation was selected through Dimond Brothers Insurance. The 25th annual contest awards gifts to community projects and organizations in the states that IMT does business.

This year, entries were submitted for consideration from June to July, and 54 awards ranging from $500 to $1,000 were gifted to local projects and organizations in need.

With more than 125 entries submitted and $36,000 awarded to worthy causes, The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation’s student supplies submission was chosen as one of the 2022 $1,000 winners.