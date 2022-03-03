Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation to Be Benefactor of .5K Proceeds

By Benjamin Cox on March 3, 2022 at 4:17pm

The Jacksonville Kiwanis have announced the recipient of proceeds for this year’s .5K.

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation will be this year’s benefactor.

The charity event has raised nearly $60,000 over the past decade under the direction of Jacksonville residents Bruce and Dessa Surratt.

This year’s event is being run by a Kiwanis committee.

The .5K committee is accepting registrations from race participants, as well as sponsorships from businesses or individuals. The cost to participate is $25 or $30 after March 21st.

Participants will receive a long-sleeved shirt.

Contact Gary Scott at 217-370-9058 or gscott@wlds.com; Lauren Dwyer at lauren@beardimplement.com or 618-946-2323; or Kristin Jamison at kristin@jredc.org or 217-719-9215 for more information.