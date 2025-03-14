Jacksonville Receives Place in Site Selection Magazine’s 2024 Top Micropolitan List

For the first time, Jacksonville, Illinois, has secured a place in Site Selection Magazine ‘s prestigious 2024 Top Micropolitan List , ranking tied for 27th out of 125 micropolitan locations nationwide. Jacksonville ranks second highest among 11 other Illinois cities, reflecting the city’s strong momentum in increasing investment and job creation. While this marks its debut on the Micropolitan List, Jacksonville was previously recognized in 2001, ranking 79th on the Site Selection Magazine‘s Top 10 Small Towns for Corporate Facilities list.

Why This Ranking Matters for Jacksonville and the Region

Site Selection Magazine’s Top Micropolitan List is a widely respected benchmark for economic performance in smaller communities across the United States. To qualify, micropolitan areas must meet strict investment and job creation criteria, with at least two projects reaching a minimum threshold of $1 million invested, 20 new jobs created or 20,000 square feet of new or expanded facility space. Jacksonville exceeded this threshold with four active development projects, signaling robust economic activity and a favorable business climate.

“This ranking reinforces what we already know about the Jacksonville region. We know it is a top destination for businesses looking for skilled workers, a community focused on the future and unique development opportunities in the Midwest,” said Kristin Jaminson, president of the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation. “Being recognized among the nation’s top micropolitan brings positive attention, which will help us increase economic growth, improve our quality of life and advance workforce readiness.”

A Strategic Advantage for Business Expansion

Jacksonville offers a compelling mix of strategic location, workforce and pro-business policies. The city’s infrastructure supports various industries, including manufacturing, agri-business, clean energy projects, food processing, tourism, logistics and transportation, professional services, warehousing and distribution and healthcare. Additionally, Jacksonville’s ranking on this list enhances its visibility to site selectors and corporate decision-makers who rely on objective data to determine the best places for investment.

A Community That Supports Business and Quality of Life

Beyond its business-friendly environment, Jacksonville offers a high quality of life, making it attractive for employees and their families. With affordable housing options that are almost 65 percent less expensive than the national average , an excellent educational system and a vibrant community culture, the city provides a wonderful backdrop for professional and personal success. The integration of economic development efforts focusing on community well-being ensures that Jacksonville continues to grow in a way that benefits both businesses and residents.

“This recognition affirms what we’ve always believed. Jacksonville is a strong, forward-thinking community with the talent, resources, and opportunities businesses need to succeed,” said Andy Ezard, mayor of the City of Jacksonville. “Earning a spot among the nation’s top micropolitans highlights our city’s commitment to growth and innovation, helping us attract new investment, strengthen our workforce and enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

Looking Ahead: Continued Growth and Opportunity

Jacksonville’s ranking in the Top Micropolitan List is a shining example of the city’s commitment to continued and sustainable economic growth. With ongoing development projects, Jacksonville is prepared to continue its upward trajectory. For businesses looking for the right environment to expand, Jacksonville presents an opportunity backed by proven success and a supportive community.

