Jacksonville Rental Business Burglarized, Police Seek Info on Pictured Suspect

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are requesting assistance in identifying

The subject pictured in the video below.

Jacksonville Police were summoned to the American Rental Center located at 328 S. Main Street at 7:15 yesterday morning. Employees of the business advised police of a forcible entry that occurred overnight between the hours of 12:15 and 12:25 am.

A window was damaged to make entry and a Red Toro self-propelled lawnmower removed. In video surveillance footage from the business, a subject can be seen walking southbound on Mauvaisterre with the mower after exiting through the window.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass Counties at 217-243 -7300 to submit an anonymous tip

Tips may also be submitted to www.crimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip link on the home page, or by texting to the word CRIMES. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.