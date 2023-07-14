Jacksonville Restaurant, Area Farms Being Awarded for Farm-to-Table, Sustainability Operations

A Jacksonville restaurant’s vision of farm-to-table is being awarded next weekend.

On Sunday, July 23rd, Proud Richard’s Restaurant and Mueller Family Farm of Bluffs will be presented with a Snail of Approval Award from Slow Food Springfield. The award is given to restaurants that demonstrate dedication to using fresh ingredients from local growers and farms that adopt environmentally sustainable practices while providing communities with local food.

Owner and Chef of Proud Richard’s Joe Standley says the dinner accompanying the award presentation is nearly sold out: “Unfortunately, we only have 60 spots available and I will say that it is 90% sold out right now. The dinner is going to be a three-course offering. There is going to be a two-appetizer selection, two entree selections, and then a dessert. We are also going to be offering a drink package that pairs with that. With just the food, a ticket is $55. We are going to do a separate add-on for $20 for drink pairings with the courses. In order to get a ticket, please call the restaurant at 217-243-7151.”

Doors will open next Sunday at 5PM, with the program starting at 5:30. Vegetarian options are available for each course. The dinner will also feature products and guests from 4 Lees Farm in Virginia, Moon Girl Farm in Pleasant Plains, and Oak Tree Farms in Ashland. Standley says he’s extremely proud and humbled by the honor and hopes to do more events with Slow Food Springfield in the near future.

For more information or to book your ticket, call Proud Richard’s at 217-243-7151.