Jacksonville Rotary Holding Aluminum Drive to Crush Polio

The Jacksonville Rotary is hoping to crush polio with an aluminum can drive.

President of Jacksonville Rotary Daniel Lepper says they didn’t want to ask people to reach into their wallets to help eradicate polio: “This year I thought it might be nice to get the larger Jacksonville and Morgan County community involved, but I’m not going to ask people to open their wallets. Times are a little tough right now, and we are sensitive to that. We figured if we weren’t going to ask people for money, maybe we will just ask for their rubbish instead. So, we are going to run this aluminum drive and turn it into money to help eradicate the polio virus.”

Lepper says that polio remains endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan. He says that Rotary has been involved in global polio vaccination efforts since 1979. He says the work isn’t done to eradicate it.

Lepper says if you would like to donate cans it just takes a simple email: “Send an email to president@jacksonvillerotary.org. If you happen to forget the email address, go check out our Facebook Page and the ‘Contact Us’ tab and it will be right there. We will work out a way with folks where they can drop off cans with a Rotarian. I know that my garage is already holding an assortment of bags of cans. We will be converting those throughout the remainder of the year and tracking how much we are working to save to help save lives around the world.”

If you do not have email access, get in touch with your neighbor Rotarian to get your aluminum cans picked up today.