Jacksonville Rotary Honors 3 With Local Scholarships

By Benjamin Cox on July 23, 2020 at 9:49am

The Jacksonville Rotary Club has awarded three students scholarships totaling $5000. Abby Schumacher and Isabella McCartney were awarded the $2,000 Rotary Scholarship. Katie White was awarded the $1,000 Staff Sergeant Matthew Weikert Memorial Scholarship. This is the eighth year of the Jacksonville Rotary Club Scholarship program.

Schumacher is a 2020 Jacksonville High School graduate who plans to attend Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky where she plans to major in either nursing or pre-med.

McCartney is a 2020 Routt Catholic High School graduate who plans to attend the University of Missouri at Columbia and major in biochemistry.

White is also a 2020 Jacksonville High School graduate. She plans to attend Lincoln Land Community College full-time this Fall in the nursing program.

The Rotary Scholarships, made possible by Rotary Club fundraising efforts, are designed to not only recognize scholastic achievement, but also leadership, volunteerism and contributions to the community. The Weikert Scholarship, founded to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Matt Weikert, is funded by an anonymous donor and administered by the Jacksonville Rotary Club.

2019 JHS Graduate Lauren Stidham was honored with a Rotary District 6460 Scholarship this year. She now attends Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Her major is Business Systems Analytics and Economics. The District scholarships are worth $3,000.

2018 Springfield High graduate Sophia Roth of New Berlin was also awarded a district scholarship this year. Roth attends Illinois College, majoring in Biology with a concentration in Physiology.

Fellow IC student, Haley Nieuwkoop from Manito was also a district scholarship winner this year. Her major is elementary education.

For more information about the scholarship program, visit jacksonvillerotary.org/scholarships.